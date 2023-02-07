KWA may prepare fresh DPR for sewage treatment plant at Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode

February 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is likely to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Kozhikode Corporation near Sarovaram Biopark. Corporation health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the the KWA had approached the civic body expressing interest in preparing the DPR, though a final decision was yet to be taken.

The KWA had prepared a DPR for the plant years ago when the 13.5-million-litre-per-day (MLD) plant under the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP) was planned. However, the project got delayed owing to local protest and a case at the National Green Tribunal. By the time the Corporation cleared all legal complications, the KSUDP had become defunct and hence the project has been reassigned under the second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-2).

The Corporation also decided to adopt the latest technology and hence the need for a fresh DPR. “MBBR [moving bed biofilm reactor] is the best technology available, especially for smaller spaces. We will have two units of 13.5 MLD in the plant to be built in 2.6 acres available near Sarovaram Biopark,” said Ms. Jayasree.

The Corporation and the KWA are yet to finalise the charges and some details that need to be included in the DPR. “The KWA has offered to waive the centage charges for the DPR, and the Corporation is considering the offer,” said Ms. Jayasree, adding that the STP project at Sarovaram would benefit 22 wards under Zone B of AMRUT. The KWA had already laid 28 km of pipelines for the project under the KSUDP which could be used even now.

Meanwhile, the KWA has announced that the DPR will be submitted within a month. The project is estimated to cost ₹302 crore.