Kozhikode

KWA adalat tomorrow

The Kerala Water Authority will conduct a district-level adalat to address the consumers’ grievances at its Malaparamba divisional office on March 11. Consumers will have to come with the allotted token numbers to consider their complaints, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 12:31:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/kwa-adalat-tomorrow/article31026856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY