KV student from Kozhikode attends PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ as anchor

January 29, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Swathi Dileep, a Standard XI student of KV No. 1, Kozhikode, being congratulated after she posed a question during the Pariksha Pe Charcha event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Megha N. Nath, a Class XI student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Kozhikode, on Monday participated as one of the anchors of the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive event with students, teachers and parents.

A live broadcast of the event, held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, was arranged on the school campus. Mr. Modi shared tips with students, teachers and parents on dealing with examination stress. Around 3,000 students, teachers and parents witnessed it.

Another student, Swathi Dileep of Class XI, was selected to ask a question to the Prime Minister. To her question on addressing peer pressure, Mr. Modi spoke about the important role that families play in ensuring that the students were learning to deal with this pressure in a healthy way. He advised students to take inspiration from each other rather than being pressured by it.

A painting competition was conducted in the school for students from schools across Kozhikode ahead of the event.

