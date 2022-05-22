KUWJ Kozhikode district functionaries elected
M. Firos Khan ( Madhyamam) and P.S. Rakesh (Mathrubhumi) have been elected president and secretary, respectively, of the Kozhikode district unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). The results were declared late on Saturday. P.V. Najeeb (Chandrika) is the treasurer.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.