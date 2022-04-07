Proposal to renovate Kuttiyadi ghat road remains on paper 

Re-tarring work is yet to be completed on several stretches to ease the movement of vehicles on the Kuttiyadi pass. | Photo Credit: File photo

April 07, 2022 18:25 IST

Delay in work likely to hit vehicular movement during monsoon

The proposal to renovate the damaged Kuttiyadi ghat road as part of the efforts to decongest the Thamarassery mountain pass is nowhere near execution because of the delay in sanctioning funds. The road that caved in on several stretches in the previous monsoon season is yet to have a strong retaining wall at many points where heavy vehicles now face safety issues.

The flow of heavy vehicles on this route between Kozhikode and Mananthavady has drastically come down because of safety issues. Now, light motor vehicles are mostly seen on the route. The delay in works is likely to hit the movement of all vehicles during the upcoming monsoon season.

Calls to erect warning boards along dangerous curves and steep stretches are remaining unaddressed. Many of the dangerous stretches are yet to have enough street lights. Waste dumping has resumed in many areas because of poor surveillance and lack of cleaning activities on the mountain pass.

“For over four years, there have been no major works to fortify the retaining wall along the dangerous curves. Those destroyed in various accidents involving trucks in areas like Chungakutti, Choorani and Pakrathalam stretches are yet to be reconstructed,” said V. Jacob, a landowner in the area. He said there was no progress even after inspections held by Public Works Department officials.

Some of the local residents alleged that the Kavilumpara grama panchayat authorities are adopting a cold stance without exerting pressure on the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) authorities for executing the works. Many a time, the panchayat was found carrying out only some beautification works and cleaning under the Green Kerala Mission by using the workforce of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, they claimed.

“There was a proposal to widen about 12 dangerous hairpin curves on the 17-km-long route between Kuttiyadi and Pakrathalam, but it failed to take off on time. For the widening of the roads to 15 metres, several local landowners were willing to hand over their property,” said a former local body member from Kavilumpara. He pointed out that those who considered the proposal as a boost to domestic tourism were now losing hope.