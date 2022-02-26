Kuttiyadi likely to get new fire station

‘Proposal to be included in priority list following assurance from Chief Minister’

‘Proposal to be included in priority list following assurance from Chief Minister’

The demand for opening a fire station at Kuttiyadi, in the wake of recurring fire accidents, is likely to be considered by the State government. According to Fire and Rescue Services department officials, Kuttiyadi is likely to be included in the priority list for sanctioning new stations in vulnerable rural areas.

The office of Kuttiyadi MLA K.P. Kunhammed Kutty said the Chief Minister had already understood the seriousness of the issue and agreed to consider the proposal at the earliest. One of the main reasons for seeking a new station headquartered in Kuttiyadi was the inability of other stations to quickly cover the area during major disasters.

Fire and Rescue Services department officials said Kuttiyadi town was heavily dependent on the service of fire stations at Vadakara, Nadapuram and Perambra. Those stations, located nearly 25 km away from Kuttiyadi, were finding it hard to meet expectations during emergency situations, they added.

The proximity of the accident-prone Kuttiyadi Ghat Road and the landslip-prone villages of Kavilumpara and Maruthongara led local bodies and people’s representatives to call for a separate fire station for Kuttiyadi. During the monsoon season, Kuttiyadi and surrounding villages were mainly dependent on the service of various voluntary organisations and community rescue teams.

“In a recent incident, five shops in Kuttiyadi town were destroyed in fire. The traders were totally helpless in the absence of any accessible fire-fighting mechanism in the town. By the time the fire and rescue team reached, the traders had lost their property,” said a local body member from Kuttiyadi. Such situations could be avoided with the opening of a new fire station or a mobile unit, he added.