Kuthiravattom mental health centre inmate killed in road accident at Malappuram

Staff Reporter May 31, 2022 19:18 IST

Staff Reporter May 31, 2022 19:18 IST

He had escaped from the hospital on Monday after making a hole in the bathroom wall

He had escaped from the hospital on Monday after making a hole in the bathroom wall

An inmate of the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, who had escaped from his cell on Monday, was killed in a road accident at Kottakkal in Malappuram district on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Mohammed Irfan. Irfan, who had been arrested in connection with some vehicle lifting cases recently, was under treatment after he showed symptoms of mental illness. He reportedly fled from the cell after making a hole in the bathroom wall. Police sources said the Malappuram native fled using a motorbike stolen from the Kuthiravattom area. His vehicle collided with a goods-carrier at Kottakkal while he was proceeding to Malappuram, they said. Investigation is under way to check whether there was any slip on the part of the security personnel or the hospital staff who were on duty at the time of Irfan’s escape.



Our code of editorial values