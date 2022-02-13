Kuthiravattom death: medical report awaited

Arrest of suspect to be recorded based on doctors’ finding

The arrest of the suspect in the Kuthiravattom murder case will be recorded only after getting a medical report from the doctors’ panel at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. A 30-year-old woman patient was found dead at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, on Thursday.

Though the woman accused of having involvement in the incident has been booked, further legal action will be initiated only on the basis of the medical report as she has been undergoing treatment for mental illness at the centre.

It was on Friday that the Medical College police confirmed the unnatural death of a 30-year old Maharashtra native as murder. In the post-mortem report, it was found that the victim was either strangulated or smothered to death. Her body was found in the hospital cell on Thursday morning. According to police sources, the victim had sustained serious injuries in a suspected clash that took place at the hospital on Wednesday.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case and ordered a probe into the incident. Commission member K. Baijunath, who visited the spot on Saturday, sought a report in 15 days from the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) and the Hospital Superintendent. After interaction with the inmates and hospital authorities, he said the case would be considered at the panel’s sitting in Kozhikode on March 22.