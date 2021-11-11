‘Kuprasiddha Payyan’ in custody again

Jayesh charged with attempting to abduct three children in Kozhikode

Jayesh of Chakkumkadavu in Kozhikode city, whose life story inspired the Tovino Thomas-starrer Oru Kuprasiddha Payyan, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of attempting to abduct three children from Kuttichira.

According to police sources, the incident happened on October 26. The three children, aged 12, 10, and 8, were going for their tuition classes. Jayesh promised to get them ornamental fishes and abducted them from Kuttichira. He took them to a deserted area on Gujarati Street. Two of them ran away from there. Jayesh promised to take the boy, aged 10, around Kozhikode beach and placed him in a stationary goods autorickshaw. However, the boy got scared and ran away.

The police identified Jayesh from CCTV footage and the statements given by the children and arrested him from Mukhadar on Tuesday. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Jayesh, who was working as a waiter at a small restaurant in Kozhikode, was arrested on the charge of murdering 69-year-old Sundariamma from whom he used to collect idlis. He was reportedly tortured in custody by the police after the arrest. The court however, acquitted him in 2014.

The movie directed by Madhupal was released in 2018, and Tovino played the lead role. Nimisha Sajayan played the role of Anil Thiruvannur, the advocate who helped him prove his innocence.