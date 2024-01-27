‘Kuppayam’ to create awareness on perils of fast fashion

January 27, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Ever considered what happens to the textiles that you conveniently discard? Some of it may be of use to others, but most of it goes into the landfill or are burnt leading to huge environmental pollution. 90% of the textiles that you discard could actually be reused, recycled or upcycled.

‘Kuppayam’ is a recent initiative launched by ‘Green Worms’, a Kozhikode based waste management company to offer the discarded clothes a second chance. It encourages people to hand over their old, unwanted, torn, stained or worn out clothes, so that they could be put to better use. Under Kuppayam, collection bins have been set up at several locations in the city where the public can deposit their clothes.

The month-long collection drive under Kuppayam was launched by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh at the Collectorate on January 15. “It is also a campaign to create awareness about the environmental impact of textile waste, the perils of fast fashion and the possibilities of recovery,” said Gopika Santhosh, product designer associated with Green Worms, who is spearheading ‘Kuppayam’.

Green Worms had undertaken a textile waste management project for the last six months since they discovered that textiles constituted a huge chunk of the rejected waste that is incinerated. Kuppayam is the next step in the project to find a solution to the issue.

“We segregate the collected clothes into four categories. Good quality materials that can go into the thrift and second hand market, cotton dominated fabrics that are suitable for recycling into yarns to make new fabrics, fabrics that can be used to make value added products and extremely low quality or polyester materials that can be downcycled to low value products like carpets, wipes and felt,” Ms. Santhosh said.

Collection bins have been set up at the Green Worms head office, Providence Women’s College, National Institute of Technology, Calicut, the office of the District Police chief, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, Aster MIMS hospital, HiLite Business Park, Decathlon, Design Ashram and a bunch of other places. Any clean clothes other than undergarments could be deposited in the bin. Almost two weeks since the campaign was launched, ‘Kuppayam’ has received good response from the public. “We got around 500 kilograms of clothes in one week,” Ms. Santhosh said.

Green Worms is also planning an event featuring textile upcyclers in and around Kozhikode to showcase their products and to discuss the perils of fast fashion, towards the end of the campaign.