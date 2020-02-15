Kozhikode

KUHS inter-zone arts fest from February 17

The inter-zone arts festival of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will be held at the Kozhikode Government Medical College on February 17, 18, 19, and 20. Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja will officially inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. on February 18. It is for the first time the Kozhikode medical college is becoming a venue for the arts festival after the formation of KUHS.

