Kozhikode

KUHS inter-zone arts fest begins

Off-stage competitions as part of the inter-zone arts festival of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) began at the Kozhikode Government Medical College on Monday.

The organisers said that events such as pencil drawing, painting (water colour), essay writing (Malayalam and English), short story writing (Malayalam), and story writing (Hindi) were held on the day. The off-stage events will continue on Tuesday. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will formally open the festival at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Stage events will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

