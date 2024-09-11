GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KUHS acting slow on PSC rank list, say selected candidates

They claim that nine employees from the Secretariat have been working on deputation at the university for the past 11 years

Published - September 11, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A collective of people, who have been chosen in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list for the post of assistant in State universities, has alleged that the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) is slow in appointing selected candidates and is retaining officials on deputation for longer periods.

Members of the Rank Holders Association, Assistant (Universities in Kerala), claimed on September 11 (Wednesday) that even seven months after the release of their rank list, the appointment process had been too slow. They said this was causing considerable anxiety and uncertainty among the candidates as the retirement vacancies were limited in number.

They also claimed, based on a reply received under the Right to Information Act, that nine employees from the State Secretariat had been working on deputation at the university for the past 11 years. The members pointed out that in normal cases, deputation from other departments would be for a year, which could be renewed, if needed. However, the above-mentioned appointments were being renewed annually for over a decade. “The university could save approximately ₹5.58 lakh a year under the head of salaries by regularising these posts. This potential savings is significant, especially in view of the government’s ongoing emphasis on the need for the university to generate its own revenue for operational sustainability,” one of the members, who wished not to be quoted, said.

Meanwhile, they also accused the university of not reporting to the Kerala High Court the number of filled vacancies in the institution. The court, in an interim order following the filing of a writ petition, had directed the university to fill two posts of university assistant by transferring those in the post of computer assistant. The association alleged that the university was yet to officially communicate to the court that these vacancies had been filled as per the directive.

