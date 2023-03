Kudumbashree units to distribute text books in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the district-level distribution of text books at the Government Model High School, Mananchira, Kozhikode, on Wednesday. Around 30 lakh text books will be distributed by Kudumbashree units across the district. ADVERTISEMENT

