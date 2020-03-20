Kudumbashree turnsto mask production

The cloth bag manufacturing units of Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree have completely shifted to manufacturing of surgical cloth masks with the acute shortage of masks faced by the health professionals in the district. However, the non-availability of surgical quality cotton cloth has become a major hurdle for them to cater to the heavy demand.

There are 94 bag manufacturing units under Kudumbashree in the city with around 700 workers under it. The cloth bag units, under the brand ‘Fresh Bags’ were launched to cater to the demand for cloth bags when plastic carry bags were banned in the State. But when COVID-19 struck the units immediately switched to mask manufacturing.

“We have a capacity to make up to 35,000 masks a day. But, not enough cloth is available. Hence, we have not been able to meet the demand,” said T.K. Prakashan, Kudumbashree Project Officer of the Corporation.

At present, the units are manufacturing around 5,000 masks daily. The masks are handed over to the District Mission and distributed at hospitals though the District Medical Office. “It is not for distribution among the public; only for health professionals,” Mr. Prakashan said.

Besides, the contingent workers and Green Task Force members under the Corporation will also get these masks. “The Health Officer has demanded around 10,000 masks for our staff. But we have not been able to provide it completely,” he said.

With the transport sector on the verge of shut down, transportation of the masks is also a hurdle, he added.

The 6X4 inch size masks are being sold for ₹7. The specially dyed surgical quality cotton cloth used for the masks is manufactured in Kannur. The units expect to get fresh supply of the cloth by Monday.