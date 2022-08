Kudumbashree to make over 2.5 lakh in Kozhikode

August 02, 2022 20:57 IST

Kudumbashree units in Kozhikode district will manufacture over 2.5 lakh national flags to be distributed to households honouring the Prime Minister’s ‘Har Ghar Thiranga’ campaign urging every household to raise the National Flag on Independence Day. Around 30 Kudumbashree units are working on the project, making flags of different sizes, in cotton as well as polyester cloth, a press release said.

