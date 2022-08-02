Kudumbashree to make over 2.5 lakh in Kozhikode
Kudumbashree units in Kozhikode district will manufacture over 2.5 lakh national flags to be distributed to households honouring the Prime Minister’s ‘Har Ghar Thiranga’ campaign urging every household to raise the National Flag on Independence Day. Around 30 Kudumbashree units are working on the project, making flags of different sizes, in cotton as well as polyester cloth, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.