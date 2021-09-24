Kudumbashree to launch home delivery project in Kozhikode

Nagarasree to be launched on November 1 as part of Home Shop project

Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree is launching ‘Nagarasree’, a home delivery project for its products, on November 1.

Nagarasree is being designed to be part of the ‘Home Shop’ project of Kudumbashree and is expected to provide employment to at least 500 women.

Home Shop is a project that aims at finding a local market for the products prepared by various Kudumbashree units in the district. Around 1,500 women are employed under the project that began in 2010. Eleven years down the line, Kudumbashree has been forced to find new avenues for Home Shop in the backdrop of the pandemic.

Under Nagarasree, there are coordinators in every community development society (CDS), who have been selected, trained and appointed. There will also be ward level facilitators in every ward and Home Shop owners. They will be selected and appointed based on applications from members. The selected candidates will have to attend a week-long training session. Kudumbashree members who have a minimum educational qualification of SSLC and have a two-wheeler licence may apply for the posts. The application forms are available at the respective CDS and ADS offices.

Kudumbasree Project Officer of the Corporation T.K. Prakashan said the organisation of the project was progressing fast and that the training would be completed in a month.