Kudumbashree to encourage self-employment ventures

Kozhikode

31 October 2021 02:11 IST

To attract young women to self-employment ventures, the Kudumbashree Mission has decided to create auxiliary units in various wards of Mukkom Municipality.

Women belonging to the age group of 18 to 40 will be absorbed into the groups, which will open up venues for them to be part of various social activities in their respective villages.

According to Kudumbashree officials, the new units will emerge as a support system for the parent organisation and facilitate easy implementation of district- and State-level activities at the grassroots level. The members will be trained with the support of expert resource persons, they said.

As part of the initiative, a primary workshop was organised for municipal councillors and local Kudumbashree unit coordinators at Mukkom. Similar events will be held in other municipalities too.