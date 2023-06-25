Kudumbashree may take disciplinary action against two neighbourhood groups in Kozhikode

June 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The two Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups at Elathur that were allegedly found to have faked their documents to avail loans from the Kerala State Backward Castes Development Corporation (KSBCDC) may face disciplinary action soon.

T.K. Prakashan, Kudumbashree project officer in the Kozhikode Corporation, said action would be taken against ‘Nanma’ and ‘Poonchola’ groups in accordance with the Kudumbashree bylaws. Their affiliation may be suspended on the basis of recommendations of the Community Development Society (CDS). Mr. Prakashan had approached the District Police Chief on behalf of the Corporation on Saturday.

The alleged scam by the two groups came to light when Elathur ward councillor Manoharan Mangarayil alleged at the Corporation council meeting that the groups had committed fraud to the tune of ₹2 crore to avail loans from the KSBCDC. He also formally filed a complaint with the Mayor on Thursday. During investigation, it was found that the Nanma group had embezzled ₹14.6 lakh, while Poonchola had misappropriated ₹11 lakh by producing fake caste certificates to avail loans.

The KSBCDC offers low-interest loans without any collateral to groups of women to start micro enterprises if at least 13 of the 15 members in the groups are from backward communities. But the Nanma group had only 11 such members, and they allegedly faked documents of the other members to obtain loan.

Since the two groups have admitted to the illegality, the Kozhikode North CDS of the Kudumbashree can initiate disciplinary action against them. The Corporation has asked them to repay the loan within a week.

Meanwhile, the UDF council party of the Corporation alleged that CPI(M) workers had a role in the scam. Council party leader K.C. Shobhita alleged that a district leader of the All India Democratic Women’s Association was behind the scam, and that the Corporation was trying to sabotage the case by making the groups repay the loans.