Kudumbashree launches ‘mini employment exchange’

Kozhikode

07 November 2020 22:31 IST

‘She Jobs’ connects job seekers with entreprenuers

With a large number of people losing jobs in the COVID-19-induced crisis, finding a job, however small, has become a priority and necessity. “She Jobs” is a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the district that connects job seekers with job providers in an informal way.

This “mini employment exchange” is managed by four women, Sony, Rijisha, Raseena, and Dhanya, from the north CDS of Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree. It was launched on Friday by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran by handing over appointment letters to three job seekers.

“She Jobs” works with the help of the National Urban Livelihood Mission and utilises its training programmes to help the job seekers registered under them attend the required skills for different kinds of jobs.

“At present, we are focusing on small jobs in the private sector. Improvisations will be made depending on the success rate,” said T.K. Prakashan, Kudumbashree Project Officer of the corporation.

The members of She Jobs identify various openings in the private sector across the city and shortlist the capable candidates from those registered under it. So far, one was placed in the IT sector, another as a pharmacist and yet another in a petrol pump.

Both job seekers and job providers may register under She Jobs by contacting Sony (8137901774) or Rijisha (7560961196).