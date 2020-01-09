KSU, MSF to boycott Calicut varsity union polls

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) will boycott this year’s elections to the Calicut University students’ union in protest against the Left-leaning Syndicate decision to amend the bylaw and restricting the voting rights of University Union Councillors from self-financing colleges.

‘No equal rights’

KSU president K.M. Abhijith and MSF State president Mishab Keezhariyur told the media on Thursday that the amendment had curtailed the equal rights of 292 UUCs.

It was also illegal and against the university statutes.

They claimed that the university hurrying up to conduct the election was akin to contempt of court as the Kerala High Court had asked the authorities to produce documents, including minutes of the Syndicate meeting, related to the amendment.

The court was expected to issue its final verdict soon, they added.