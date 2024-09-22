GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSU-MSF-led students’ union at Calicut varsity staring at a crisis

Published - September 22, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activities of students’ union at the University of Calicut for the 2023-24 academic year could be cut short if the reported plan of the authorities to hold college union elections for the 2024-25 academic year in October and university union elections in November turns into a reality.

The current students’ union at the university is run by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF). Its functionaries claim that though the college union polls for 2023-24 were held in November 2023, the university authorities deliberately held up the university union polls for around eight months, conducting them only in June this year. P. Nithin Fathima, chairperson of the union, said on Sunday that subsequently, the swearing-in ceremony of the functionaries and the approval for the university union budget too got delayed.

“We have already lost around 10 months. Because of the unfortunate Wayanad tragedy on July 30, there was some more delay. And now, when we are planning to take up activities such as a ‘kala jatha’, a film festival, and the university inter-zone arts fest, the authorities are planning to issue the notification for the college union elections,” she said.

There are over 400 colleges affiliated to the university spread across the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Palakkad and Thrissur. Once the notification is issued, model code of conduct will come into force and the current union may not be able to hold events. If the college union polls are held in October and the university union elections are held in November, the current union’s tenure will automatically be over too.

Ms. Fathima alleged that the pro-Left Syndicate, Dean of Students’ Welfare, and the Registrar were trying to help the Students Federation of India (SFI). “If the activities of our union are cut short, the SFI can accuse us of being inactive and gain political mileage in the next elections,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, SFI activists recently managed to get a promise from P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, that the notification for the college union polls would be issued on September 23. However, the university union functionaries later gheraoed Mr. Raveendran and got the date changed to October 3. “Admissions for first year postgraduate courses will be over only by October first week. If the notification is issued on September 23, those students will not be able to participate in the college union polls,” Ms. Fathima pointed out. Functionaries of the current union said they would hold protest events in the coming days to change the university’s plans.

Published - September 22, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / universities and colleges / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.