KSU ‘education bandh’ disrupts schools’ functioning in Kozhikode

Functioning of educational institutions in Kozhikode district was disrupted on Tuesday as the Kerala Students Union (KSU) observed an ‘education bandh’ in protest against the alleged government apathy in addressing the Plus One seat shortage in the Malabar region.

Most of the government and aided schools were asked to call it a day after a few sessions in the morning by the protesting KSU activists. Meanwhile, some of the activists alleged that they were manhandled by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists at Vadakara and Perambra.

According to district functionaries of the Youth Congress, Adil Mundiyath, KSU district secretary, and Shidun were injured in the attack in Perambra. Mr. Adil was reportedly assaulted after he had an altercation with the authorities at a government upper primary school in Perambra on dispersing the students.

Youth Congress block secretary Sajith Marar, and KSU activists Abhishek, Ashift, Arun, Rabith and Arjith were injured in the attack in Vadakara. All of them have sought medical treatment in various hospitals. R. Shahin, Youth Congress district president, alleged in a press release that the DYFI activists were enraged by the success of the protest against the State government.

Functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) also took out a protest march to the office of the Regional Deputy Director, Higher Secondary Education, in Kozhikode city. The police took a few of the protesting SDPI activists into custody. They were released later.

According to reports, thousands of students are yet to get admissions to the Plus One seats of their choice in Kozhikode district. After the completion of the third allotment of seats, only 17 seats are vacant in various schools. A total of 16,767 students have been denied admissions.

Even if some of them get admissions in management seats, over 7,000 students could still be left out. The classes for Plus One students began on June 24. Organisations such as the KSU, Muslim Students Federation, Fraternity Movement, Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation have been staging protests against the government for the past few days.

