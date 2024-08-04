KSSP launches campaign against minimum pass marks in written tests for SSLC exams

Education Minister V. Sivankutty’s recent remarks that the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government is thinking about bringing back minimum pass marks in written tests for SSLC examinations have led to a major debate. The Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has kickstarted a campaign to create public opinion against the plan, which, they said, will scuttle the efforts to have a democratic and scientific education system.

KSSP functionaries point out that students from socially and economically weaker sections will be affected by the new plan as they form a majority of those who score ‘C’ and ‘D’ grades now. According to them, 62.5% students from the Scheduled Tribes, 45.6% from the Scheduled Castes, 32.4% from Other Eligible Communities, and 27.5% from Other Backward Classes are found to be scoring low percentage of marks.

Students are supposed to score 30% marks in continuous evaluation (CE) and written test together in each subject to clear the SSLC exam now. It is enough for them to score 10 marks in the written test to get the minimum pass marks of 30 out of 100 marks as they are awarded near-full marks in CE.

A leaflet prepared by the KSSP says that students should not be blamed if they don’t have enough quality proportionate to their CE marks. It is the responsibility of the teachers and the educational system to ensure quality. The argument that teachers will do their job in a better way if the minimum pass marks in written tests are brought back also does not hold water. It will only lead to rote learning to score more marks. This will help only those who bring out study guides and run tuition centres.

The KSSP points out that quality of education can be enhanced only through continuous evaluation and follow-up steps. Instead of focussing on written tests, the stress should be on continuous evaluation, monitoring, classroom learning, and other facilities. The leaflet also blames the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for its failure to activate teachers, headteachers, officials, and the education system by providing inputs and support to students in the classroom. The SCERT has also not conducted any planning or trials in primary classes, which were necessary before bringing in changes in the SSLC exams, KSSP leaders say.

