KSRTC’s budget trips to greet Onam season begins on August 9

10 prominent destinations to be covered under the budget packages to be operated from Kozhikode

August 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Noticing the warm response to its budget tourism packages, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has come up with its latest list of destinations to attract people during the Onam season. Covering about 10 prominent destinations, the scheduled trips from Kozhikode will begin on August 9.

The destinations selected for the Onam package include Gavi, Vagamon, Munnar, Silent Valley, Nelliampathi, Vazhachal, and a few popular pilgrim centres. The first trip will be for passengers who have booked for seeing Pancha Pandava temples. There will be trips to the selected destinations till August 31.

According to trip operators, there has been a very warm response from passengers towards cost-effective journeys since its launch. Senior citizens and families have been considering it as the best available option for a comfortable journey, they said. 

Long-distance trips were launched under the Thamarassery depot of the KSRTC subsequent to the success of its one-day trips to nearby tourism destinations last year. Also, there were demands from passengers to operate such special trips with accommodation facilities.

Those interested can book their slots using the helpline- 9544477954, they said.

