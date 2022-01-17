KSRTC tour packages gaining popularity in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

17 January 2022 23:10 IST

Trips cover destinations such as Munnar and Nelliyampathy

The affordable sightseeing packages introduced by the Thamarassery depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) by connecting prominent ecotourism spots have started attracting a large number of domestic tourists, especially families and the elderly.

“We have so far organised five special trips in just four weeks to various destinations including Munnar and Nelliyampathy. The total number of our participants till date is 255,” says K. Baiju, general control inspector with the Thamarassery depot. He also points out that 75 more persons have already reserved their seats for the next trips to Munnar and Nelliyampathy.

The Thamarassery depot came up with the long-distance tour packages following the success of its one-day trips organised to various local tourism attractions in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The main attraction for families is the affordable package of ₹1,750 for Munnar and ₹1,050 package for Nelliyampathy.

“We are in a situation to keep many in the waiting list with the flooding number of enquiries and bookings. A team of officers is now working to coordinate the trips and take care of passengers,” said Mr. Baiju. According to him, more customised packages based on passengers’ request could be introduced in the coming days in consultation with the higher authorities.

Some of the participants in the trips said the comfort and security offered by a government-supported venture mainly prompted them to be a part of it. Many of them also noted that the trips were well organised by meeting the expectations of passengers who belonged to different age groups.