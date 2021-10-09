KSRTC to shift operations from bus station on Mavoor Road

IIT-M expert panel finds flaws in construction of multi-storey twin complex

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned to shift its operations from the bus station on Mavoor Road in the wake of a report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) that the multi-storey twin complex was unfit and unsafe and required immediate renovation.

Plans are afoot to shift bus services to the mofussil station and the parking and maintenance of vehicles to the Nadakkavu regional workshop within a month. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram after the report of the expert committee pointed out that the building needed immediate strengthening.

The IIT-M study has found serious flaws, including structural weakness, in the the terminal-building-cum-commercial-complex. The development comes after the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) decided to hand over the terminal complex to Mukkom-based company ALIF Builders for commercial purposes in July. The company has secured the contract for 30 years.

At least ₹20 crore would be required to rectify the construction anomalies. Tenders have to be floated soon to carry out the building strengthening works. Besides, the terminal will have to be closed down for six months for renovation.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department is looking into complaints about the construction of the terminal. It was found that about 20% of the pillars were constructed without using adequate steel. Nine major pillars had developed fissures and several others had minor cracks as well.

The complex with two towers with a total space of 3,87,747 sq. ft was constructed at the cost of ₹74.63 crore in 2015. The first tower has 10 floors and the second 11 floors, including space for parking. The terminal has a built-up area of 38,069 sq. m and consists of a KSRTC bus station, parking for 40 buses and space for shops, restaurants, offices and IT spaces.

The KTDFC had been scouting for companies to lease the commercial complex for a long time. It had gone for re-tendering in the wake of a High Court order two years ago. ALIF Builders had reached an agreement with the KTDFC to invest ₹17 crore as non-refundable security deposit and pay monthly rent of ₹43 lakh for the commercial space. This was following the intervention of Ministers P.A. Mohammed Riyas and Antony Raju, and Kozhikode North legislator Thottathil Raveendran.