KSRTC to launch service from Karipur to Palakkad

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch a fast passenger bus service from the Calicut international airport to Palakkad.
It will start at 5 a.m. from the airport at Karipur and pass by Kondotty, Malappuram, Perinthalmanna, Mannarkkad, and Olavakkode before reaching Palakkad. The corporation will also run a service from Kozhikode to the airport at 9.40 p.m., said a release here on Sunday. A decision to this effect was taken recently at a meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran at which the Airport Director, KSRTC Zonal Manager, and the District Transport Officer were present.
