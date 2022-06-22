KSRTC terminal complex in Kozhikode to be strengthened

KTDFC seeks assistance of experts from IIT Madras

The Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) has sought the assistance of experts of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for strengthening the faulty Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal-cum-shopping complex at the Mavoor Junction.

It is learnt that the State transport department has finally accepted the IITM report on the structural flaws in the KSRTC complex. Last year, a report submitted by P. Alagusundaramoorthy, Professor, Structural Engineering, IITM, had stated that the pillars of the multi-storey twin tower complex were structurally weak and required immediate strengthening.

However, the State government appointed a five-member committee to review the IITM report. Now, the committee is also of the view that about 70% of the pillars need to be strengthened. About ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore would be required for the purpose, officials said.

The IITM is expected to give its recommendations by next month. Suggestions have also come on temporarily shifting the KSRTC station to another place until the strengthening works are over, possibly within six months. Only then the commercial wing of the complex would be handed over to ALIF Builders, which had secured the contract for 30 years.

The terminal on the Mavoor Road in Kozhikode city was constructed by the KTDFC seven years ago at a cost of ₹74.63 crore. The first tower has 10 floors and the second 11 floors including space for parking.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has not taken a decision on a preliminary report submitted by its Kozhikode unit to take up a case on the irregularities in the construction.