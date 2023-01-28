KSRTC sightseeing service in Kozhikode from Wednesday

January 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Barely a day after the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced its city sightseeing trip in Kozhikode, coordinators of the initiative are flooded with calls for advance booking. The trip covering major destinations and heritage sites in the city for ₹200 is a dream come true for travellers.

The double-decker service that starts from the KSRTC bus station in Kozhikode will cover planetarium, Thali temple, Kuttichira mosque, Kuttichira pond, Kothi beach, South beach, Gandhi Park, Bhatt Road beach, English Church, and Mananchira Square. It is likely to be rolled out on February 1. The journey that begins at 1 p.m. will conclude at 8 p.m. Travellers can get down at the said locations and click photographs.

However, the authorities are worried about the practical aspects of the service. “The low electric lines and tree branches can be an issue for open double-deckers. We have sought the help of the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Department of Forests to clear those obstacles. Until then, the service will be offered in ordinary buses. Double-decker buses will be brought in after the obstructions are cleared,” said Praneesh A.K., unit coordinator of the budget tourism division at Thamarassery. He also coordinates the city sightseeing service.

The narrow roads in some parts of the city, such as Kuttichira, are also a cause for concern. “Our drivers are very experienced. They will be able to handle narrow roads,” Mr. Praneesh said.

The KSRTC had started city sightseeing service for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram a year ago, and it has been a huge success. Kozhikode is the first city in north Kerala where the service is being introduced.

