KSRTC shuttle service resumes on Ghat Road

Kozhikode

26 February 2021 00:58 IST

Mini bus services to be available between 7 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.

The KSRTC shuttle service which was suspended following the caving in of land on the Thamarassery Ghat Road on Tuesday was resumed on Thursday. Mini buses from either side of the Kozhikode-Wayanad route will be operated till the completion of renovation work.

Buses from both Adivaram and Kalpetta side will drop passengers nearly 200 metres away from the damaged stretch. Those depending on the route will have to walk around 400 metres to use the service. The mini bus services will be available between 7 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. Till the completion of work, no vehicles carrying above 15 tonnes of load will be allowed to go by the Thamarassery pass.

Multi-axle buses have also been restricted on the route. In the wake of two incidents of land cave-in, the regulations will be implemented very strictly.

According to the Public Works Department authorities, the damaged stretch will be cleared within a couple of days to permit emergency vehicle service. The repair work is now in full swing near the ninth hairpin bend, they said.

Till March 15, vehicles from the Wayanad side will have to take a diversion from Kainatty and come to Kozhikode via Pakranthalam Ghat Road. Vehicles to the Malappuram side will have to pass by Nadukani Ghat Road. No entry of goods vehicles will be permitted on the Adivaram-Lakkidi stretch between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Cautionary boards have been erected along stretches to control vehicles.