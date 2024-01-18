ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC services connecting Calicut airport with major cities sought

January 18, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has sought the immediate intervention of Transport Minister K.B. Ganeshkumar to launch KSRTC services connecting the Calicut International Airport with other prominent cities in the State.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavan claimed that the demand earlier submitted to the State government and the KSRTC authorities had remained ignored for unknown reasons. According to him, there were no measures to operate even the easily possible services between the Calicut airport and Kozhikode city.

He also alleged that even a former Transport Minister who was elected from a constituency in Kozhikode district had failed to take up the demand. On the possibility of scheduling bus services based on flight timings for better revenue, Mr. Raghavan said electric buses could be used for operating shuttle services connecting nearby highways, junctions, and railway stations with the airport.

