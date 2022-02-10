KSRTC resumes sightseeing trips

Kozhikode

10 February 2022 18:49 IST

First batch to leave for Munnar tomorrow

Complying with the COVID-19 protocol, the Thamarassery depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume its budget sightseeing trips from the district to various ecotourism spots on Friday. Those who missed the previously scheduled trips due to the suspension of the service will be given priority to participate in the first two weeks’ trips.

In the first phase, trips to Munnar ecotourism spots will be resumed as usual. The passengers will travel by an Air Bus on Friday afternoon in such a way to reach the camping spot by midnight. Sleeper buses will be arranged at the destination to ensure a comfortable stay till morning. For the one-day sightseeing, a passenger will have to pay ₹1,750, which is the cheapest rate available now in the industry.

Tour coordinators say visits to about eight prominent locations in and around Munnar will be arranged during the trip. Passengers will have to bear the cost of food and entry fee to various spots in addition to the package payment for travel and stay. There will be two trips a week which will be scheduled on Friday and Saturday, they add.

Efforts are also on to add more ecotourism destinations in the list considering the interest of passengers. According to officials, specially-scheduled trips for groups and families are also likely to be introduced to explore the business possibilities.

“We have already finalised women-only trips to mark International Women’s Day. Booking for it is now open for interested participants,” said a KSRTC official from Thamarassery depot. The trip will be organised for a week from March 8 covering locations such as Nelliyampathy, Wayanad, Munnar, Vagamon and Gavi, he said.

Within a month after launching the affordable sightseeing package, the KSRTC had managed to host five trips to various destinations. Nearly 260 passengers had taken part in such trips. There were enquiries aplenty about the tour packages and requests to add more places. Considering the requests, the KSRTC had also promised to offer special budget packages for self-help groups and organisations.