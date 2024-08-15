KSRTC resumes booking for popular low-budget trips 

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has resumed booking for its low-budget sightseeing trips, which had remained suspended for a few weeks following rain-related calamities and rough weather alerts in the north Kerala region. All major trips operated to prominent ecotourism spots and pilgrim centres are packaged below ₹5,000 to make it affordable for the common people.

KSRTC officials coordinating the trips under Kannur and Kozhikode depots said the scheduled trips for this month would start from August 16. Kollur and Wagamon trips at ₹2,850 and ₹4,100 respectively are the two latest offers from the Kannur depot. One-day sightseeing packages priced at ₹950 for visiting ecotourism spots in Kannur and Kozhikode have also been included in the latest list.

The budget tourism cell under the KSRTC in Kozhikode has also scheduled an Athirappilly-Vazhachal-Munnar trip. The two-day trip will cover Eravikulam National Park, Kundala dam, Mattupetty dam, and other local attractions. The trips, operated earlier, had a large number of takers from north Kerala districts.

Trip coordinators said the budget packages were popular among senior citizens and residents’ groups due to their guided nature. They added that people had frequently used these packages to explore new destinations at affordable rates.

“One of the highlights of our trips is that no hidden charge is collected from passengers. We collect a fair tariff for the up and down journey, which is scheduled in an organised manner. Travellers may have to spend a little extra in the form of entry fee and food expenses,” said an official from Kozhikode. He added that travellers would be able to know everything related to their trips in advance through helplines.

Since 2022, budget trips by the KSRTC have been a trendsetter in north Kerala generating a good income for the corporation and enabling hundreds of people to see prominent ecotourism and pilgrim centres.

“As the trips are operated by a firm in the government sector, the security and comfort are very high. I felt that senior citizens and women were very comfortable with the trips.” said K. Narayanankutty, a Vadakara native who was part of an earlier trip. He also pointed out that the trips were instrumental in fostering friendships among people from different areas and improving one’s outlook towards the KSRTC services.

