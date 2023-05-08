ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC offers tour packages from Kozhikode

May 08, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kozhikode, is offering tour packages to various destinations in the State at affordable rates to mark the mid-summer holidays.

According to a release, the trips are to Banasura, Kuruva Island, Munnar, Thumboormozhi, Athirappilly, Vazhachal, Peruvannamuzhi, Janakikkad, Akalappuzha, Vagamon, Kumarakom, and Nelliyampathy. The trip to Kuruva Island and Banasura on May 10 and 17 will cost ₹1,100 per person, including food. The charge per person for a trip to Munnar, Thumboormuzhi, Athirappally, and Vazhachal on May 12, 15, 16,19, and 22, including accommodation and food, is ₹2,220.

The trip to Nelliyampathy is on May 14 and 21, and the charge is ₹1,300 per person. The trip to Peruvannamuzhi, Janakikkad and Akalappuzha on May 18 will cost ₹2,300. A trip to the Mookambika Temple in Kollur on May 19 will cost the same. The trip to Vagamon and Kumarakom on May 23 will be charged ₹3,850. The trip to Gavi on May 27 will cost ₹3,400.

Contact the zonal coordinator at 8589038725 for booking and other details between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

