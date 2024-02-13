GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC conductor found dead in Kozhikode

February 13, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A bus conductor of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was found dead in a lodge near the KSRTC bus terminus in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as O. Aneesh Kumar from Koottalida.

The body was found during a search operation launched by the police based on a missing complaint filed by his family. Sources said he was distressed over his transfer from Kozhikode to Kasaragod depot. Aneesh is survived by his father Gopalankutty, wife Vijina, and two children.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.