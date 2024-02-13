KSRTC conductor found dead in Kozhikode

February 13, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

A bus conductor of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was found dead in a lodge near the KSRTC bus terminus in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as O. Aneesh Kumar from Koottalida.

The body was found during a search operation launched by the police based on a missing complaint filed by his family. Sources said he was distressed over his transfer from Kozhikode to Kasaragod depot. Aneesh is survived by his father Gopalankutty, wife Vijina, and two children.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000