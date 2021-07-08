Kozhikode

KSRTC complex to open on August 26

Transport Minister Antony Raju will open the KSRTC bus terminal complex here for commercial purposes on August 26.

According to a release, though the construction for the terminal was complete five years ago, it could not be opened for commercial purposes for various reasons. Now, a memorandum of understanding will be signed as part of the 100-day action plan of the Left Democratic Front government to open it. The complex is spread over 4 lakh sq.ft. and is situated on a 3.22-acre plot. The cost of construction was ₹74.63 crore. The Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation, which owns the building, is expected to generate ₹43.2 lakh as monthly rent and another ₹17 crore as deposit.


