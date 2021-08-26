KSRTC commercial complex in Kozhikode thrown open for businesses

Kozhikode

26 August 2021 23:31 IST

Space for restaurants, offices, IT hubs, and parking among facilities

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) terminal complex on Mavoor Road, which had remained closed for several years after its construction, was thrown open for commercial purposes on Thursday. Transport Minister Antony Raju opened the facility, Mak Twin Towers, which was constructed by the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) at a cost of ₹74.63 crore.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Raju said the commercial complex would emerge as one of the prime business spots in Kozhikode city.

Delivering the presidential address, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the new facilities at the terminal would benefit people from different sectors. He also said the scope of connecting the KSRTC with prominent tourism destinations would be explored.

Advertising

Advertising

K.V. Moideen Koya of ALIF Builders accepted the key of the commercial tower from Mr. Raju. B. Ashok, IAS, Chairman, KTDFC, presented the project report. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, were present.

The leasing of the commercial complex was pending due to technical issues related to securing of no-objection certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services Department and building number from the Kozhikode Corporation.

Insufficient lease amounts quoted by a majority of bidders had also delayed the opening of the commercial complex.

According to KSRTC officials, the newly opened facility with two towers would offer a total built-up space of 38,069 square metres. Altogether, 21 floors have been made available for commercial purposes.

Besides, the complex was constructed with facilities to park 40 buses at a time at the terminal.

Space for shops, restaurants, offices, and IT hubs have been created separately to attract business, they said.

The complex will also offer spacious parking facilities for 250 cars and 600 two-wheelers. According to officials, wayside parking in the area could be reduced to a great extent with the opening of the new parking facility.

It was on June 1, 2015 that the twin-tower project along with the bus terminal was officially inaugurated. The space was developed utilising nearly 3.22 acres of prime land available in the heart of the city.

According to officials, the expected revenue as rent from the commercial complex alone was ₹43.20 lakh a month.