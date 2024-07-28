KSEB to deploy special teams to north Kerala

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will deploy a special team to north Kerala districts to restore power supply, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said. Power supply infrastructure in several north Kerala electrical circles had sustained damage in the heavy rainfall and strong winds over the past week.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that he has directed the KSEB chairman and managing director to deploy KSEB personnel from southern districts to restore supply on a war-footing. On (July 27) Saturday, The KSEB had pegged losses on account of bad weather at ₹ 51.4 crore.

Supply disruptions affected 11 lakh consumers, majority of them in the Malabar region. Mr. Krishnankutty said on Sunday that the electrical circles of Kannur, Sreekandapuram, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Shornur, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Kottarakkara had reported the heaviest losses.