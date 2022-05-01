KSEB restores power supply in rural Kozhikode

District suffered a loss of ₹2.64 crore in summer rain calamities

District suffered a loss of ₹2.64 crore in summer rain calamities

After a two-day-long hectic field work, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has restored power supply that had been disrupted in several rural areas of Kozhikode district following Friday’s summer downpour and lightning. However, the total loss caused by damage of power lines, electric posts, and transformers is yet to be estimated.

KSEB officials said supply had already been restored in the urban area within the quickest possible time after repairing damaged feeders. They added that field work to prevent transmission loss would be intensified ahead of the monsoon season.

The disrupted power supply had given a harrowing experience for many, including students and patients under home care. Many entrance exam aspirants had to wait for hours together to submit applications owing to the unexpected power outage.

“Though power supply was restored, it will take some more time to get damaged wiring repaired in several households. Many will have to cough up huge sums of money for the work,” said Satheesh, a community rescue volunteer from Thamarassery taluk. He added that efforts were on to support financially backward families to get the work done free of cost.

Preliminary reports from the Agriculture department said the district had suffered a total loss of ₹2.64 crore in summer rain calamities last week. Crops in nearly 30 hectares were hit. Nearly 1,000 farmers have already raised claims for compensation.