KSEB, NIT-C sign pact for construction of 33kV substation

May 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) have signed an agreement to collaborate on the construction of a 33kV fully digital, unmanned and automatic substation, the first of its kind in the State.

NIT-C Registrar Cdr. M.S. Shamasundara and KSEB (Transmission Division) Executive Engineer Ancy Paul signed the agreement. The partnership is expected to bolster the power distribution infrastructure on the NIT-C campus and nearby panchayats. The project will be implemented under the supervision of the KSEB, a press release said here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna said the partnership would provide an excellent opportunity for the campus for a reliable and quality power supply and a milestone to proceed further with new establishment and centres for academic and research excellence. Moreover, the facility would contribute to the overall development of the power sector in the region, he said.

KSEB Deputy Chief Engineer (Transmission Circle) Lekha Rani said the agreement marked a significant milestone in strengthening the power distribution network in the region.

The agreement outlines the responsibilities of both the KSEB and the NIT-C, which include conducting feasibility studies, designing substation layout, procuring necessary equipment, and overseeing construction and commissioning. The project is set to adhere to stringent quality and safety standards, ensuring the long-term reliability and stability of the substation.