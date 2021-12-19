Krishnapriya murder: CPI(M) seeks action against online campaign

Kozhikode

19 December 2021 20:17 IST

The CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretariat has sought action against people who are indulging in defamatory online campaigns against Krishnapriya of Thikkodi who was set on fire recently by her friend Nandu Mohan outside the grama panchayat office where she was a temporary staff.

P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, said in a release on Sunday that some pro-Hindutva profiles in the social media had justified the murder citing a news report published in a web portal that maligned Krishnapriya and her family. Some voice clips of conversations with the girl’s parents, recorded before the murder, were used in the news report as well. Mr. Mohanan alleged that people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were suspected to have helped Nandu. The CPI(M) demanded that the police also include the defamatory online campaign in the ambit of their investigation.

Advertising

Advertising