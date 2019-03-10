KRCL team visits site of tunnel road project

An engineering team representing the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) visited the site of the proposed 6.5-km Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road on Saturday. The team comprising Deputy Chief Engineer M.R. Mohan and Senior Section Engineer M. Muraleedharan carried out a preliminary site inspection, covering the proposed project stretch in the limits of Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

“This was the first site inspection carried out by the KRCL, which is the special purpose vehicle for executing the project. Most probably, the tri-party agreement for completing the work will be signed next week,” Mr. Mohan told The Hindu. He said the preparation of the detailed project report would begin after signing the formal agreement.

Suresh Babu, Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department, said the KRCL team would conduct a few more visits to the spot as part of their preparations for the survey works. George M. Thomas, MLA, and Thiruvambady grama panchayat president P.T. Augustine were among those present during the visit of the KRCL team, he said.

The tunnel road was proposed as one of the most viable options to decongest the Wayanad Ghat Road. It would be part of the 23.5-km Anakkampoyil-Meppadi alternative road to Wayanad district. The project got a fillip when the Ministry of Finance agreed to fund the project under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The Public Works Department too came in support of the initiative as they found a steady increase in the number of vehicles using the 12-km-long Ghat Road to reach Wayanad. The number of vehicles passing through the route during festival seasons was about 20,000 a day. This was also one of the reasons for the frequent damage of the road.

Officials said topographical and geo-technical surveys could be completed on time for the new project as the State government had given the required sanctions.