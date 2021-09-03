KPCC president has the last word on party affairs, says Satheesan

Kozhikode

‘Congress will see a change in its organisational set-up within six months’

Solidly backing Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan has said that the aim of the party leadership is to make the Congress into a semi-cadre political outfit.

Replying to questions at a news conference here on Friday, Mr. Satheesan said that the style of functioning in the Congress was changing and that the KPCC president would have the last word on organisational matters. “I am only the Leader of the Opposition. I will not talk about organisational matters without being assigned by the KPCC president,” he said.

He said the Congress party would see a change in organisational set-up within six months. None was opposed to organisational elections. However , it was up to the party high command to fix a schedule for the purpose, Mr. Satheesan said, adding that Congress leaders should restrict themselves from airing public comments.

Mr. Satheesan also refused to comment on the statement of Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala about the “arrogant style of functioning” of the new leadership.

He also lashed out at the police, accusing them of ill-treating women and children in the State. At the same time, complaints filed by women across police stations in the State had piled up. This should be investigated, Mr. Satheesan said.

The Leader of the Opposition alleged that the police had been given a target to collect fines for petty charges in each district. The police were squeezing the common man to achieve their targets, he said.