Kozhikode’s small entrepreneurs seek State aid to open more industrial parks in district

Kozhikode

22 November 2021 00:22 IST

KSSIA to submit memorandum to KSIDC in two weeks

As sales rise and the pandemic scare wanes, investors in the small industrial sector are planning to seek the support of the State Government to open more industrial estates in Kozhikode district. Apart from the private industrial parks now under consideration, the support of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will be sought to open 10 more government industrial parks which can create hundreds of new employment opportunities.

The opening of a regional office of the KSIDC in Kozhikode is considered to be a great opening for local investors in the field to complete the groundwork on time. Their representatives functioning under the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) will submit a memorandum to the KSIDC in two weeks with details of the possible number of private industrial parks, suitable locations, estimated project cost and expected financial support from the government.

The proposal for more industrial parks gains momentum in the wake of the record sales enjoyed by small entrepreneurs during the Deepavali season. The first park in the private sector is likely to come up in a village near Ramanattukara, where 23 acres of land is available for the project. It will become a reality if the State Government approves the industrialists’ call for providing field-level support with power supply, water connection, and internal road construction.

As per the existing rules, an industrial park within the city corporation limits will be a reality only with the availability of 15 acres. The small industrialists have urged the authorities to reduce it to five acres, considering the poor land availability.

According to KSSIA functionaries, the awakening of the business sector after the pandemic outbreak has brought hope to many small entrepreneurs who were going through acute financial crisis. A major concern now is the increased cost of raw materials, but it has hardly affected the volume of total production and the sales target, they say.

“To double the revenue, all our members in the small industrial community are exploring the scope of digital marketing tools and e-commerce. Many industrial units engaged in the production of footwear and furniture now have their own websites and digital marketing cells,” says M. Abdurahiman, KSSIA district president.