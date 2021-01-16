Kozhikode’s infrastructure gets a major boost in State Budget

Kozhikode

16 January 2021 00:23 IST

₹700 crore allocated for development of 10 roads in city and suburbs

Unlike the previous years, the State Budget presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Assembly on Friday gave prominence to infrastructure development in Kozhikode district.

A whopping allocation of ₹700 crore has been proposed for the development of 10 roads in the city and suburbs. This was in connection with the second phase of the city road improvement scheme. However, the budget, like last time, ignored the widening of the 8-km stretch of the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road.

The roads that will be developed are Mananchira-Pavangad (7 km); Mankkavu-Patheerankkavu (6.38 km); Kalluthankkadavu-Meenchanda (4.99 km); Karikkamkulam-Civil Station-Kootuli (4.15 km); Moozhikkal-Kalandithazham (1.65 km); Malikkadavu-Thaneerpandal (1.47 km); Minibypass-Panathuthazham (1.47 km); Arayidathupalam-Cherootty Nagar (900 m); CWRDM- Peringalam (900 m); and Koothipalam-Chakkumkkadavu (500 m).

Advertising

Advertising

Light metro

The budget has also proposed revision of the Detailed Project Report of Kozhikode Light Metro based on the revised criteria by the Centre.

This apart, a sum of ₹12 crore has been earmarked for Kozhikode Cyberpark. Out of the total of ₹401 crore for major industrial development agencies, Kozhikode KSIDC will get a share of the amount.

An amount of ₹5 crore has been allocated for setting up a memorial for socialist leader M.P. Veerendra Kumar in Kozhikode.

The budget also mentioned the proposed tunnel road, an alternative to Thamarassery Ghat pass that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The proposed Anakkampoyil- Kalladi-Meppadi road would benefit thousands of people as the distance from Kozhikode to Wayanad will be reduced to 54 km from the existing 85 km. However, the project has to get environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

About ₹50 crore has been given for the development of roads in hill regions including Kooderanji, Nellikkampoyil, Karassery, and Mukkom. Á sum of ₹5 crore has been allotted to beautify Thiruvambady town.