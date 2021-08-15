Kozhikode’s hygiene protocol takes shape

Kozhikode

Strong waste management system, minimum plastic use to be its foundations

Reducing the use of plastic and making waste collection and processing network stronger will be the foundation of the hygiene protocol of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation that will be implemented by the end of September. Hygiea- 21, a two-day seminar organised by the corporation on Friday and Saturday, aimed at streamlining the draft protocol, was attended by experts from different sectors.

Rules that need to be implemented while constructing a building to ensure hygiene in the area were discussed. These included encouraging eco-friendly designs, suitable designing for flood-prone areas, ensuring that every household is registered with the Haritha Karma Sena, making soak pits mandatory and ensuring proper construction of septic tanks.

Considering the threat posed by sanitary napkins that cannot be recycled, the seminar has suggested that the corporation encourage women to use menstrual cups in place of sanitary napkins.

Using construction waste for coastal area protection was the another suggestion put forward at the seminar. Cleaning of bus stands on the lines of airports and inclusion of waste management culture in the school syllabus were also discussed.

Protection of water resources, planting more saplings and encouraging electric vehicles were suggested to reduce carbon footprint. Toilet-linked biogas plants and bunds in rivers were suggested to ensure cleanliness of water sources. There were also suggestions related to management of slaughter houses.

Linking all establishments that produce liquid waste to the sewerage system, encouraging ‘Carry a bag’ tradition in place of ‘carry bags’, increasing the number of plastic recycling units and regularising standards of street food outlets were also suggested.

MPs and MLAs of the district were present during the valedictory event of the seminar in which, S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the corporation, explained the action plan for the implementation of the protocol. A technical advisory committee will be formed in September, besides ward-level and corporation-level monitoring committees.