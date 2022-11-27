Kozhikode’s govt. dermatology hospital facing doctors’ shortage

November 27, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The institution has only three doctors now though over 550 people seek outpatient treatment everyday

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Dermatology Hospital, Kozhikode, is in dire need of doctors to cater to the needs of hundreds of patients from across the State who seek treatment there everyday.

The institution, set up by German missionaries to treat and rehabilitate leprosy patients over a century ago, has only three doctors on its rolls now though over 550 people seek outpatient treatment everyday. Sources said that not only those from Kozhikode, but people from districts such as Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, and Pathanamthitta, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep also come here. They come around 6 a.m. everyday to get the OP ticket.

One doctor can attend to a maximum of 100 patients a day. The sources pointed out that there was also a shortage of caregiver staff who attend to the needs of around 100 inpatients at the hospital. At least three more doctors will be required to ease the situation, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the hospital will soon offer skin treatment for scars and wrinkles using the newly installed Q-switched NdYAG laser system. It was installed using the corporate social responsibility fund of Gas Authority of India Ltd. Platelet plasma treatment for hairfall is another latest offering from the hospital. Facial rejuvenation and micro-derma abrasion are some of the other treatments being offered here. Chemical peeling to treat facial pimples, which was discontinued during the pandemic period, is likely to restart soon.

This institution was taken over by the State government in 1978. It was earlier known as the Government Leprosy Hospital.

