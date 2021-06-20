Kozhikode

Kozhikode’s COVID-19 tally up by 979 cases

As many as 979 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 972 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of six others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 229 cases of locally acquired infections, Puthuppady 43, and Kunnamangalam 42. A total of 10,119 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 9.85%. With 1,240 people recovering from the infection, the active caseload stands at 10,623.


